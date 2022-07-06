Novak Djokovic Attempts To 'fly' After Eye-popping Backhand Winner In Wimbledon Quarters

Novak Djokovic over the years has never failed in providing tennis fans with jaw-dropping moments during his matches. On Tuesday the former World No 1 produced a moment of sheer brilliance which will go down as one of the best moments at this year's Wimbledon Championships. Not only did the defending champion come back from two sets down to win his quarterfinal tennis match but also produced the shot of this year's Wimbledon tournament.

Wimbledon news: Novak Djokovic fly celebration video goes viral

The Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner was a hard-fought contest that went down till the 5th set. In the seventh game of the final set and the score tied at 30-30, Novak Djokovic went off-balance after returning Sinner's serve. However, the Serbian adjusted himself and ran to the other end of the court to produce a stunning backhand crosscourt winner on the stretch. The Serb then went into a flying pose to celebrate winning the point. The shot earned a huge round of applause from spectators on Centre Court.

Novak Djokovic vs Jannik Sinner Wimbledon quarterfinal key momemts

The defending Wimbledon champion worked his way from two sets down to win the match 5-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 at Centre Court. The 35-year-old managed his seventh career comeback and improved to 37-10 in five-setters. Jannik Sinner was 0-4 on the grass before winning his first match by beating three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka. He then went on to register a victory against No. 20 seed John Isner and No. 5 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Djokovic also had 19 unforced errors over the first two sets, before reducing it to 14 over the final three sets. After getting broken four times over two sets, he won all 13 of his service games the rest of the way.

Novak Djokovic creates history at Wimbledon

Novak Djokovic is bidding for his seventh Wimbledon title which will bring him equal with Pete Sampras. Currently, Roger Federer holds the record with eight Wimbledon title. The win was Djokovic’s 84th at Wimbledon and ties him with Jimmy Connors for second-most men’s singles match wins at the All England Club, trailing only Roger Federer. The Serbian also reached his 11th semifinal at Wimbledon with his 26th consecutive victory at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament. Djokovic next faces ninth-seeded Cameron Norrie of Britain for a spot in Sunday’s Wimbledon final.