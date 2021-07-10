Novak Djokovic Beats Denis Shapovalov In 3 Sets, Qualifies For Third Straight Final

Defending champion & top-seed Novak Djokovic made it to a third successive Wimbledon final after getting the better of Canadian Denis Shapovalov with a 7-6(3) 7-5 7-5 win during their semi-final clash on Friday.

By the virtue of this win, Djokovic has reached the summit clash of Wimbledon for the seventh time. He will be up against Italy's Matteo Berrettini in Sunday's final and should the Serb emerge victorious this weekend, then he will add another feather in his cap by equalling the records of his arch-rivals Roger Federer, and, Rafael Nadal and also stand toe-to-toe with them with 20 Career Grand Slams.

Novak Djokovic shatters Denis Shapovalov's dreams

Coming back to their semis clash, Novak Djokovic had to fight his way to the Wimbledon final as it took him two hours and 44 minutes to end up on the winning side. Meanwhile, Shapovalov on the other hand showed great character. In fact, the Canadian was the better player in the second set and had his chances which he, unfortunately, could not capitalise on. However, just it appeared that he would make a statement on an important day, 'Djoker' showed what experience is all about in what was his 41st Grand Slam semi-final appearance.

Novak Djokovic motivates a crestfallen Shapovalov

Denis Shapovalov will have to wait another day in order to make an ever-lasting impact in the biggest Grand Slam of the year. However, Novak Djokovic made sure that he made the 22-year-old aware of his playing abilities when the youngster had left the court in tears after a heart-breaking defeat.

“He was the better player for the first couple sets. In important moments I probably held my nerve better than he did. It's tough to play Denis, particularly on grass and quicker surfaces with the lefty serve that he's got. He can hit any spot. When he's on, when he's feeling that serve, it's a weapon on any surface against anyone," said Djokovic as quoted by wimbledon.com.

“He has matured as a player. He's always been very aggressive, trying to make winners, come to the net, dictate the play from the back of the court. But now he's a bit more patient in his game. He's understanding how to construct the point," the reigning Wimbledon champion added.

