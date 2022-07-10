Novak Djokovic Beats Nick Kyrgios To Win 7th Wimbledon Title & 21st Grand Slam

Top seed Novak Djokovic won his seventh Wimbledon title on Sunday by beating Australian star Nick Kyrgios in the final in four sets. After losing the first set by a scoreline of 4-6, the Serbian fought back to win the remaining three sets by scores of 6-3, 6-4, 7-6. With an emphatic seventh win at the All England Club, Djokovic won his 21st Grand Slam to move just one behind rival Rafael Nadal and one clear of Roger Federer.

Even though Nick Kyrgios brought his best game against Novak Djokovic, it was not enough to stop the Serbian from lifting his seventh title at Wimbledon. The Australian was dominant on his serve as he not only served 30 aces, but also managed to win 71% of the points on his first serve and 65% of the points on his second serve.

However, even such a high level of performance from Kyrgios was not enough to defeat Djokovic, who brought out his best when it mattered most. While the Serbian did not serve as many aces as the Australian, he did manage to win 83% of the points on his first serve and 73% of the points on his second serve. Moreover, he also broke Kyrgios on two occasions as compared to the one break by the Australian that came in the first set.

As a result of his Wimbledon 2022 triumph, Djokovic extended his unbeaten run at the grass-court Grand Slam tournament to 28 matches and won his fourth straight title at the All England Club in the process.

As for Kyrgios, the 40th ranked Australian was trying to become the first unseeded men's champion at Wimbledon since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001. Previously, the 27-year-old had never been past the quarterfinals in 29 previous Grand Slam appearances — and last made it even that far 7.5 years ago.

(Inputs from AP)