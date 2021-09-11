Novak Djokovic Beats Zverev To Enter US Open Final, Faces Medvedev For 21st Major Title

Novak Djokovic qualified for the 2021 US Open final by getting the better of Alexander Zverev 4-6,6-2,6-4,4-6,6-2 in their men's singles semi-final match on Saturday and by the virtue of this win, Djokovic would be making his first final appearance of this tournament since 2018 where he is set to lock horns with youngster Daniil Medvedev as the Serbian icon bids for his fourth US Open title.

Novak Djokovic beats Alexander Zverev in US Open semis

It was Alexander Zverev who took the first set. He hit two straight aces while he added the opening points to his tally whereas, an unforced error cost Djokovic the first set.

Zverev once again seemed to be gaining control at the beginning of the second set before Novak came back to gain the advantage. There was no looking back for the 20-time Grand Slam winner from then on as he beautifully capitalised on all the opportunities that came his way as Zverev failed to rediscover his rhythm and thus, the Serbian came out on top in the second set. 'Djoker' continued his splendid performance in the third set as well which meant that Alexander Zverev had to make amends in the next set in order to find a place in the final.

The reigning Olympic gold medalist made a remarkable comeback in the fourth set where he made Djokovic toil hard for his points as the blockbuster semis clash headed towards the deciding fifth set. Meanwhile, this also meant that Novak had to play the fifth set at the US Open for the first time since 2013.

However, in the fifth and final set, Alexander could offer only a little resistance as he had eight unforced errors while Novak Djokovic only had two of them as the 'Djoker' seemed to be in the driver's seat to book a final berth. But, in a dramatic turn of events, a pair of unforced errors from Djokovic made the final set even more interesting and it appeared to be anyone's game from thereon. In the end, Djokovic came out on top and registered a place in the final against his Australian Open 2021 final opponent Medvedev.

US Open Final: Novak Djokovic to fight for 21st Grand Slam Title

When Novak Djokovic faces Daniil Medvedev in the title clash on Sunday, not only will he be eyeing a record 21 Grand Slams in the men's singles category but will also be looking to register a calendar slam after a long wait of 52 years. The legendary Rod Laver was the last man to win the calendar-year Grand Slam in the year 1969.