Novak Djokovic Blames Himself For Plight Of Struggling Professional Tennis Players Today

The ongoing coronavirus crisis has brought worldwide sporting activities, including professional tennis, to a standstill. The stoppage of tennis competitions and tournaments means that several lower-ranked players are struggling to make their financial ends meet. However, top-ranked players like Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer are making their contribution to fight against the pandemic by making donations for support.

Novak Djokovic wants to take call for the revival of tennis

Novak Djokovic was recently involved in an interview with former player Gustavo Kuerten. Even though Djokovic has made several donations to fight against the pandemic, the Serbian sensation stated in the interview that he feels responsible for not doing enough for “95%” of other players. He considered himself “lucky and grateful” for living a comfortable life but as the top-ranked player in the world, he also held himself accountable for those who are struggling at the moment.

The 17-time Grand Slam winner said that as the President of the Council of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), he needs to take calls on such matters as much as he can. Novak Djokovic also stated in the interview that he recently has had talks with Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal to come up with ways to revive professional tennis.

Novak Djokovic net worth and Novak Djokovic house

According to celebritynetworth.com, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around US$220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes sponsorship and endorsement deals from various brands like ASICS Shoes, Uniqlo, FitLine etc. He is also an ambassador for an American-based technology company, i.e. Ultimate Software Group. According to essentiallysports.com, Djokovic receives around US$20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals.

Throughout his career, Djokovic has won $132 million in prize money so far, which is more than his rival Roger Federer, as per Forbes. Novak Djokovic also owns a restaurant in Monte Carlo as well as houses in top cities such as Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai, which is said to be worth $37.6 million on aggregate according to a YouTube video on ScoopHawk TV.

