Novak Djokovic Breaks Silence On Legal Battle In Australia; 'Want To Compete At Aus Open'

World No.1 Tennis player Novak Djokovic took to his official Twitter account handle on Monday and expressed his thoughts after winning the court battle against the Minister of Home Affairs of the Australian government. Djokovic confirmed that he will be participating in the Australian Open 2022, and also trained for the event following his release from the Immigration detention hotel in Melbourne. He will now be playing in the Australian Open 2022, in quest of his 21st Grand Slam title.

What did Novak Djokovic say after winning the legal battle on Monday?

Meanwhile expressing his emotions after winning the legal battle on Monday, Novak tweeted, “I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened, I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans.” The Serbian tennis great also uploaded a picture of him in his tweet.

I’m pleased and grateful that the Judge overturned my visa cancellation. Despite all that has happened,I want to stay and try to compete @AustralianOpen

I remain focused on that. I flew here to play at one of the most important events we have in front of the amazing fans. 👇 pic.twitter.com/iJVbMfQ037 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 10, 2022

Novak Djokovic thanks his supporters

He further thanked his supporters for speaking up about him during the four nights he spent at the Melbourne immigration detention hotel. “For now I cannot say more but THANK YOU all for standing with me through all this and encouraging me to stay strong,” Novak said thanking his supporters. The Australian Open is scheduled to start on 17 January at Melbourne Park.

What was said during the court proceedings?

Circuit Court Judge Anthony Kelly noted that Djokovic has provided the border officials with a medical exemption given to him by Tennis Australia, the organisers for the Australian Open 2022, and two medical panels. Meanwhile, Judge Kelly also asked Djokovic’s lawyer Nick Wood what else the tennis star could have done more. “The point I’m somewhat agitated about is what more could this man have done?” the Circuit Court Judge said, as per AP. Agreeing with the judge, Wood said, “repeated appeal to the officers with which he was dealing that to his understanding, uncontradicted, he had done absolutely everything that he understood was required in order for him to enter Australia."