Novak Djokovic Calls Detention And Deportation From Australia 'an Unfortunate Event'

Serbian Tennis player Novak Djokovic, who earlier last month was deported from Australia after losing a last-ditch court bid to stay in the country has opened up on the incident. Describing his detention and deportation from Australia, he said it was an 'unfortunate event'.

During a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Belgrade on Thursday, Djokovic thanked the President for his support and described what it felt like during that phase as "unexpected, to say the least. Although I was alone in detention and was faced with many problems and challenges, I wasn't feeling lonely. I had huge support primarily from my family, all of the close people in my life, the entire Serbian nation, many people with good intentions from the region and the world." he said as quoted by AP.

Novak Djokovic deportation: What was it about?

Djokovic was originally granted a medical exemption to enter Australia to partake in the Australian Open by two different independent health panels, one commissioned by Tennis Australia and the other by the state government of Victoria on the grounds of having tested positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

However, the Australian Border Force detained the player on arrival on 5th January for not meeting the federal coronavirus requirements and revoked his visa. The player moved to court to challenge the decision and the court reinstated his visa on the ground that he wasn't given enough time. However, once again Australia's immigration minister keeping in mind the best interest of his county used his ministerial discretion to revoke the Serbian Tennis star's visa.

The player's legal team once again challenged the decision but did not get a favoured ruling leaving the player with no choice but to be deported back to Serbia.

Image: AP