Novak Djokovic Case Hearing: Judge 'agitated' Over Treatment Of Serbian Star At Airport

While tennis star Novak Djokovic battles to stay in Australia before the Australian Open, his visa case hearing is currently underway in the Australian city of Melbourne on Monday. The hearing which started late due to technical difficulties with the web link for the Australian Federal Circuit Court is presently witnessing the submissions from the player's lawyers who have called the cancellation of Djokovic's visa as "defective" and further outlined the lengths Djokovic has been to for making sure that his documents are in order and satisfies the border officials regarding his health status.

Reacting upon this, judge Anthony Kelly who is hearing the case said to the federal court that he was 'agitated' after hearing all about the case and further remarked that what else he could have done. Adding more to it, he also referred to the medical exemption granted to Djokovic by a professor and eminently qualified physician and further also by an independent, expert, a specialist panel established by the Australian government.

Replying to this, Novak Djokovic's lawyer Nicholas Wood SC also admitted the same and said that the Serbian star had done everything that was asked of him before the arrival. Lawyers from his side also gave assurance that a recent COVID-19 infection is enough to allow him a medical exception to being vaccinated and that the player received the medical exception from Tennis Australia and also through an email from the Department of Home Affairs stating that he has met the requirements for quarantine-free arrival into Australia on the basis of a prior COVID-19 infection.

However, to the contrary, the documents submitted by the lawyers of Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews stated that he was not vaccinated against COVID-19 and therefore did not meet the requirements to enter Australia. They also argued that the Minister also has the power to intervene if required.

What happened at the Melbourne airport?

Earlier on Wednesday, January 5, tennis world No.1 Novak Djokovic arrived at the Melbourne airport when he was taken by the Australian Border Force for questioning regarding his medical exemption on the visa. After several hours, his visa was cancelled as his arrival without a COVID-19 vaccine was allegedly not validated and he was sent into detention at the Park Hotel in Melbourne.

The 34-year-old Serbian player who arrived ahead of the Australian Open has been spending around five days now in detention while his team has launched a fight against the visa cancellation demanding a reversal of the decision.

Image: AP