Novak Djokovic Clarifies Quarantine Demands, Says His 'good Intentions Were Misconstrued'

After stirring controversy over his lengthy quarantine demands in the Australia Open 2021, World No.1 Novak Djokovic on Wednesday issued a clarification over his letter to Tournament Director Craig Tiley.

The Serbian star issued a statement on his social media platforms, stating that his 'good intentions' for his fellow competitors in Melbourne had been 'misconstrued' as being 'selfish, difficult and ungrateful'. "This couldn't be farther from the truth," said Djokovic.

"Not every act is taken at its face value and at times when I see the aftermath of things, I do tend to ask myself if I should just sit back and enjoy my benefits instead of paying attention to other people's struggles. However, I always choose to do something and be of service despite the challenging consequences and misunderstandings," he added.

"I've earned my privileges the hard way, and for that reason, it is very difficult for me to be a mere onlooker knowing how much every help, gesture, and good word mattered to me when I was small and insignificant in the world pecking order. Hence, I use my my position of privilege to be of service as much as I can where and when needed," he stated.

The Serbian star had made headlines after he asked Tennis Australia and the state of Victoria to provide better living facilities to players who have been forced to undergo a "hard quarantine" in Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open 2021. The 'list of demands' included a request for better food, more training equipment in players' rooms, shorter quarantines if tests remain negative and permission to train with coaches in their rooms.

Djokovic however, attracted a lot of hate from locals who considered his demands 'excessive'. However, many came to his defense, saying that Djokovic himself, along with other top 10 players were under quarantine in much more liberal conditions in Adelaide. Hence, his demands were not so much for his own benefit, than for the benefit of the other lower-ranked players.

Read his full statement here

Australian Open schedule

After much deliberation, the ATP Cup 2021 will be held from February 1-5. The first round of the Australian Open will begin just days later, on February 8. The Women's singles final is scheduled for February 20 while the Men's singles final for February 21. Djokovic is currently the defending champion along with Sofia Kenin in the women's edition.

