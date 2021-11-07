Novak Djokovic Clinches Year-end World No 1 Spot For Record 7th Time After Beating Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic has had an outstanding 2021 season on the tennis court. Even though he could not complete a historic Golden Slam or win all major Grand Slams in one calendar year, he did succeed in winning three of the biggest Grand Slams, the Australian Open, the French Open, and the prestigious Wimbledon which ended up taking his overall championship tally to 20.

While Novak Djokovic could not make much of an impact in the second half of this year, he has been rewarded for showcasing dominant performances in the first half in the year-end rankings where he has yet again excelled in clinching the World number 1 spot.

Novak Djokovic ATP Ranking

Lately, the 20-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic has achieved yet another milestone as he clinched the year-end World number 1 spot for a record seventh time after securing his place in the Paris Masters final on Saturday with an impressive five-set victory over Hubert Hurkacz (3-6-6-0-7-6). The top-seeded Novak Djokovic overcame a wobbly start to register a win under his belt is what really stood out the most. He will now be locking horns with young sensation as well as the reigning US Open champion Danii Medvedev.

Both players were involved in a famous rivalry throughout this year. The 'Djoker' defeated Medvedev in the Australian Open final back in February but the Russian sensation stunned the Serbian icon in the US Open final a couple of months ago to win his first major Grand Slam.

Novak Djokovic stats

Recently, Novak Djokovic ended up surpassing his long-time rival Roger Federer's record after he won his first game at the ongoing Paris Masters. Djokovic on Wednesday beat Marton Fucsovics to advance to the Round of 16 in the men's singles category at the Paris Masters 2021. In the process, Djokovic also became the player with the most wins as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic surpassed Federer's record of 417 wins as the World No. 1 player in ATP rankings. The 34-year-old now has 418 wins as the world's number one ranked tennis player.

In the Paris Masters, Djokovic holds almost every record in the singles category. He is not just the player with most event titles but is also the only individual to win it three times in a row. Novak is also the only player in the tournament's history to successfully defend his title in Paris. The 20-time Grand Slam champion first won the Paris Masters title in 2009 and then went to win it three times in a row in 2013, 2014, and 2015, respectively. Novak Djokovic won his last title in 2019 after he beat Denis Shapovalov of Canada.