Novak Djokovic Confirms He Won't Play Indian Wells As 'regulations Won’t Be Changing'

Novak Djokovic's decision to remain unvaccinated has cost him participation in two tournaments with the former World No 1 withdrawing from the BNP Paribas Open on the eve of the event as well as the Miami Open, saying he cannot travel to the United States because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19. Novak Djokovic was listed in the BNP Paribas Open tournament draw but will now be unable to take part due to vaccination rules in the country.

Novak Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells & BNP Paribas Open

Taking to social media, Novak Djokovic wrote that while he was automatically listed in the BNP Paribas Open and Indian Wells tennis tournament draw, he knew about the chances of him not playing the matches. After CDC confirmed that regulations won’t be changing for the tournament he said that he won't be able to play in the US.

While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments 👊 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 9, 2022

In an additional message on his Instagram story, Djokovic said: "As international COVID regulations are always being amended, I wanted to wait and see if anything would change. The CDC confirmed today that regulations are not changing which means I will be not be playing in the US. I know my fans are looking forward to seeing me play again and I hope to be back playing for them on the tour soon."

Novak Djokovic vaccine stance and timeline of 2022 season

Novak Djokovic entered the 2022 season ranked No. 1 in the world. With his eyed set on the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic was not only aiming at defending the crown but also win his 21st Grand Slam title. Djokovic arrived Down Under having received a medical exemption, but quickly found himself at the center of a global media storm and legal battle. Ultimately, his visa was revoked by the Australian government and he was deported from the country.

Following the exit from the Australian Open, Novak Djokovic in one of his interviews said that said he would opt out of playing in future majors that would require him to get vaccinated. Post the Australian Open exit, Novak Djokovic played his first tournament of the year in Dubai, however, his loss in the quarterfinals saw him cost his No 1 spot in the rankings with Daniil Medvedev becoming the new World No 1.