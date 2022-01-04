Novak Djokovic Confirms Participation At 2022 Australian Open; Gets Exemption Permission

After months of speculation over 20-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic's participation at the upcoming Australian Open, it has now been confirmed that he will be taking part in the first Grand Slam of the year. Djokovic is one of the few tennis stars who is yet to reveal his inoculation status regarding COVID-19. While it has not been an issue so far, Australia has strict COVID-19 regulations and laws there deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

Various reports stated that Djokovic would not be allowed into the country if he does not reveal his vaccination status. However, the Serbian tennis player has revealed that he has been given 'exemption permission' to enter the country for the Australian Open.

Happy New Year! Wishing you all health, love & joy in every moment & may you feel love & respect towards all beings on this wonderful planet.



I’ve spent fantastic quality time with loved ones over break & today I’m heading Down Under with an exemption permission. Let’s go 2022! pic.twitter.com/e688iSO2d4 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 4, 2022

This is a huge boost for Djokovic who will be attempting to win a record-breaking 21 Grand Slams titles. He is currently tied with tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on 20 Major wins and if he wins the upcoming Australian Open he will go past them and have the most number of Grand Slams in men’s singles tennis history. He was on course for winning his 21st title at the US Open in 2021 but in the final, he fell to Russian Danill Medvedev. Djokovic will now begin his hunt at a tournament he has won nine times before and will be vying for a 10th as well as a 21st Grand Slam.

Earlier, Australian Open CEO Craig Tiley said, "If Novak shows up at the Australian Open, he’ll either be vaccinated, or he’ll have a medical exemption. It’s his choice on his medical condition. It’s his choice to keep personal and private like all of us would do with any condition we may or may not have. We are not going to force him or ask him to disclose that."

Victorian Premier adamant on not letting 'unvaccinated' Djokovic into Australia

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews had earlier singled out the Serbian star and told him that his Grand Slams will not protect him if he refuses to get vaccinated for entry into the country for the Australian Open. "Grand slam titles won’t protect you," Andrews, the Victorian Premier said in a statement. "The only title that will protect you is you being able to have had your first dose and second dose. Logic and numerous conversations with the Prime Minister tell me that if you are an Australian citizen, you will be allowed home if you haven’t had the jab. But if you’re coming on a tourist visa or a business visa, so you’re not an Aussie. You are coming to visit – the notion of you getting in here without being vaccinated, I think, is very, very low." But it seems now that Djokovic will be allowed in for the upcoming Australian Open.