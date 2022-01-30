Novak Djokovic Congratulates Rafael Nadal On 21st Grand Slam; 'impressive Fighting Spirit'

Rafael Nadal made an incredible fightback against Daniil Medvedev on January 30 to lift his second Australian Open title and a record 21st Grand Slam as he made a comeback from two sets down. The 35-year old beat his Russian opponent 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling five-set match that lasted over five hours.

Following this epic and monumental victory, Nadal now stands alone for the most number of Grand Slam wins, one clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer. After the Spaniard's fantastic milestone, one of his biggest rivals Novak Djokovic took to his social media handle to laud the incredible fighting spirit of Nadal.

Novak Djokovic praises Rafael Nadal after 21st Grand Slam win

Novak Djokovic called Rafael Nadal's achievement of winning 21 Grand Slams as an 'amazing' and explained how the Spaniard's incredible 'fighting spirit' has helped him reach this milestone. The Serbian was also quick to console Daniil Medvedev, stating that the Russian gave it his all and showcased sheer passion and determination once again.

Via the same post, he also congratulated Ashleigh Barty, who scripted history by becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win their home Grand Slam in the singles competition. The 25-year old added the Australian Open title to the French Open she won in 2019 and Wimbledon that she won last year.

Roger Federer also congratulated Rafael Nadal

Congratulations did not only come from Novak Djokovic but also Roger Federer, with Rafael Nadal having surpassed them both in Grand Slam wins. The Swiss Maestro posted an Instagram story where he wrote,

"What a match. To my friend and great rival Rafael Nadal. Heartfelt congratulations on becoming the first man to win 21 Grand Slams singles titles. A few months ago we were joking about both being on crutches. Amazing. Never underestimate a great champion. Your incredible work ethic, dedication and fighting spirit are an inspiration to me and countless others around the world. I am proud to share this era with you and honoured to play a role in pushing you to achieve more. As you have done for me for the past 18 years, I am sure you have more achievements ahead but for now, enjoy this one!"

Daniil Medvedev's spirited effort was not sufficient to stop Nadal from scripting history as the Spaniard made an incredible comeback from two sets to love down to win the Australian Open 2022 final. Interestingly, the 35-year old also became the first player in history to achieve the feat of winning a match from two sets to love down at Melbourne Park.