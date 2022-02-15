Novak Djokovic Could Miss French Open, Wimbledon Over Stance On COVID-19 Vaccine

Novak Djokovic is his recent statement has said that he is ready to give up on trophies rather than getting vaccinated as it is his personal choice to not be jabbed. The decision to stay unvaccinated costed the World No 1 a chance to defend the Australian Open crown with Rafael Nadal going on to lift the elusive trophy. Besides missing out on the first Grand Slam tournament, Novak Djokovic vaccine saga saw him face the embarrassment of getting deported from Australia. Recently in an interview, the World No 1 spoke about one drastic step he is ready to take to remain unvaccinated.

Novak Djokovic's participation in French Open and Wimbledon in jeopardy

While speaking to the BBC, Novak Djokovic said that his choice of not taking vaccination should not be related to the anti-vaccine movement. The Serbian, when asked about making sacrifices in order to participate in Wimbledon and the French Open over his stance on the vaccine, replied, "Yes, that is the price that I'm willing to pay,".

He further said,, “I understand the consequences of my decision. I understand that not being vaccinated today, you know, I am unable to travel to most of the tournaments at the moment.”

While Rafael Nadal became the first player in tennis history to reach the 21 Grand Slam mark, Novak Djokovic in his interview stated that he is also ready to give up the opportunity of becoming the greatest tennis player of time for staying unvaccinated.

He said, "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

He further added, that he has "always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition, and that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact that factors such as changing his diet and his sleeping patterns, had had on his abilities as an athlete.

Novak Djokovic on getting vaccinated in future

While speaking about getting vaccinated in the future Djokovic said he was "keeping [his] mind open" of being vaccinated in the future, "because we are all trying to find collectively, the best possible solution to end Covid. I was never against vaccination. I understand that globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus and seeing, hopefully, an end soon to this virus."

Novak Djokovic's Australian Open saga

Ahead of the Australian Open, there was cloud surrounding Novak Djokovic's participation due to uncertainty over his vaccination status. The Serbian, however, was originally granted a medical exemption to enter Australia to partake in the Australian Open by two different independent health panels, one commissioned by Tennis Australia and the other by the state government of Victoria on the grounds of having tested positive for coronavirus in mid-December.

However, things went off track during his airport visit and so did Novak Djokovic's participation at the Australian Open. Before the first Grand Slam tournament, the Australian Border Force detained the World No 1 on arrival on 5th January for not meeting the federal coronavirus requirements and revoked his visa. Novak Djokovic then moved to the court and challenged the decision. The decision was reinstated by the court.

With just over a day left for the tournament, Australia's immigration minister cancelled Djokovic's visa keeping in mind the best interest of his country. The Serbian's legal team once again challenged the decision but did not get a favoured ruling leaving the player with no choice but to be deported back to Serbia.