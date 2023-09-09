Novak Djokovic Covers The Court To Land An Immaculate Finish During US Open 2023 - WATCH

On Friday, Novak Djokovic eased past US' Ben Shelton in straight sets to storm into his 10th US Open Final. The 23-time Grand Slam winner was able to implement his game plan perfectly and on the night schooled his 20-year-old opponent on all departments. Djokovic won with a score line of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6.

3 things you need to know

Novak Djokovic defeated Ben Shelton of USA in the semi final of US Open 2023

It is Djokovic's 10th final at the Flushing Meadows

Djokovic won with a score of 6-3, 6-2, 7-6

Also Read | Rohan Bopanna And Matthew Ebden's Tremendous Run Ends With A Loss In US Open 2023 Final

Novak Djokovic plays a jaw-dropping return during US Open semi final 2023

Ben Shelton, who has been a breakout player of the US Open 2023, found a dead end in the form of a towering defence of Novak Djokovic. Djokjoic pounced his authority from the outset and soon it became apparent that another stark domination was in store from the racquet of the perceived GOAT of the game, at the Flushing Meadows. While he dictated the points on most counts, on one occasion in the third set, however, Djokovic was in a spot of bother.

At 4-all in the third set, Shelton was 30-0 up and was on course for 40-0 as his forehand shot brushed the top of the net to fall in the court of Djokovic, who not only had to cover a huge distance but also had to pass immaculately to stay in the point. The 36-year-old was up for the challenge and produced a winner, showcasing his impeccable strength and durability from the top drawer.

This match has gotten chaotic!



Now Novak goes around the net. pic.twitter.com/Me7hJbgaIA — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 8, 2023

Also Read | Novak Djokovic Reaches His 10th US Open Final By Hanging Up The Phone On American Ben Shelton

It will not be Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz in the US Open final 2023

The set eventually went into a tiebreaker where the Serb used his experience to get the better of the Young Turk. A Novak Djokovic vs. Carlos Alcaraz final was expected but in the other semi-final, it was not the Alcaraz rather an assertive Daniil Medvedev advanced to the final. The final will take place on Sunday (USA).

