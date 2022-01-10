Quick links:
The press conference was adjourned early when Djorde Djokovic did not answer any questions pertaining to the photos that have emerged of Novak attending a PR event a day after he tested positive for COVID. Read the full story here.
On being asked where Novak Djokovic was, his brother replied, "He’s been on Rod Laver Arena practising." Djorde added that his brother will not be taking part in the press conference and that the information relayed earlier was 'wrong information.'
Djorde Djokovic ended the press conference by stating,
"We’re grateful for the justice system. We love Australia. I admire Judge Kelly and the way he led the whole court process because I think it was very detailed. It was very thorough and it was very neutral.
Novak has been called many names. He is only fighting for the liberty of choice."
"He didn’t allow this to leave him on his knees. Various things have happened over the past few days and it's been very difficult. But he’s mentally strong, a fantastic young man. He never offended anyone, has always been on good terms with everyone. But obviously, the fact that he comes from a small and impoverished country was not something that big powerful people like, and they thought they had god-given powers."
"He has done nothing wrong. He hasn't broken any of their [Australia's] laws and he was subjected to harassment.
We have tried to fight for him. There has been a spectrum of emotions: sadness, fear, disappointment. There have been moments where he didn't have his mobile and we didn't know what was happening. We had no idea whether he was OK. As a mother, I can't recover from this easily and I think every mother will understand that."
Here's a look at the scenes in Australia where thousands of Novak Djokovic's fans have surrounded the Australian Federal Court.
"Novak is free," said Djorde. "A few moments ago he trained, he was on a tennis court. He came to Australia to play tennis."
"Truth and justice have come out. We want to thank the justice system of Australia and the judge, Kelly. He did it very neutrally, paying attention to detail. He looked into every aspect of this story, every fact.
We as a family found it very difficult, we are very emotional about my brother. It’s very difficult to defend Novak and not to offend anyone at the same time."
Novak Djokovic's father tells the media that in the end he won, justice has won and the rule of law has won.
During his press conference, Novak Djokovic is expected to discuss his conversation and difficulties with the Australian Border Forces in the past few days. The world number one is also expected to discuss whether he will be permitted to participate in the upcoming Australian Open 2022, amongst several other topics.