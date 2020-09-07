When Novak Djokovic Slammed Reporter For Questioning On-court Anger In French Open 2016

Novak Djokovic was disqualified from US Open 2020 after accidentally hitting a line judge with the ball during his Round of 16 clash with Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta. The Serbian, who is no stranger to controversies, has been seen losing his cool several times on the court, with Novak Djokovic proceeding to break tennis racquets in many instances for example. 2020 hasn’t been too kind to Novak Djokovic, as he has made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Earlier, the Adria Tour organized by Novak Djokovic had turned into a COVID-19 hotspot, with many tennis players including Djokovic himself testing positive for the virus. In light of the US Open 2020 fiasco, several fans have questioned the World No.1’s conduct on the field, with the player’s interaction with a reporter resurfacing as well.

Angry @DjokerNole throw his racquet and almost hit a line judge



Djokovic joga a raquete, quase acerta juiz de linha pic.twitter.com/S4RS4EJ0jn — Break Point (@BreakPointBR) June 2, 2016

The Djokovic angry conversation with reporter after French Open 2016 fiasco

After his disqualification from the US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic’s interaction with a reporter discussing his actions from the 2016 French Open was pointed out again. During the 2016 French Open, Novak Djokovic had thrown his racquet in anger, which had almost hit a line judge. After the tennis player was questioned on the same after the incident, he was seen getting into a spat with the reporter.

The reporter had asked Novak Djokovic about his on-field outbursts, questioning whether the player feels they might cost him in the future. Replying to the question, the Djokovic angry reaction intensified as he claimed that the media was ‘unbelievable’ as he said that they are always picking up such things when it comes to him.

^ video of the incidentpic.twitter.com/EayUrwIGeM — Harry Dry (@harrydry) September 6, 2020

Later on, the reporter and Novak Djokovic got into a verbal spat, after the journalist pointed out that it wasn’t the first time he had lost his cool on a tennis court. In reply, Novak Djokovic said that if the racquet had been close, he would have been suspended for his actions. After the journalist again pointed out that the situation could have been dangerous if the ball had hit a spectator, Novak Djokovic defended himself, saying that the ball didn’t hit anyone and he doesn’t have a problem showing his frustration on the court.

Why was Djokovic disqualified and Djokovic Grand Slams count

Novak Djokovic was ultimately disqualified from US Open 2020 for his actions, despite him pleading that he hadn’t hit the line judge purposely. According to Grand Slam rules, players are not allowed to physically abuse any official, opponent or spectator within the precinct of the tournament site. In addition to being disqualified from US Open 2020, Novak Djokovic was fined $250,000, while also going onto to lose all the ranking points he had earned from the event. As a result, the Djokovic Grand Slams count remained at 17 as he would aim to regain his lost pride at the upcoming French Open 2020 tournament.

