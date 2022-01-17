Novak Djokovic Deportation: How Did The Tennis World React Ahead Of Australian Open?

Novak Djokovic's deportation from Australia has found some mixed reaction from the tennis world with World No 1 now unable to defend his Australian Open crown. The Serbian on Sunday lost his appeal against Visa cancellation for not following COVID-19 rules and had to be deported from the country. The World No 1 on Monday arrived in Dubai after his deportation.

Andy Murray, Emma Raducanu react to Novak Djokovic deportation

When Novak Djokovic visa cancellation news broke out, Andy Murray had completed his run to the final of the Sydney International. After finishing the tournament, Murray during his pre-tournament media rounds in Melbourne spoke to BBC and said, “Novak is someone I have known since we were 12 years old, he is someone who I respect and have competed against. I don’t like that he is in this situation and I don’t like that he has been in detention".

He further said, "The situation has not been good all-round for anyone. It feels everything here happened extremely last-minute and that’s why it became such a mess. Hopefully, that won’t be the case at other events so there is no other situation like this. I wouldn’t want that for Novak, don’t want that for tennis and hopefully, it is done now.”

While most of the players chose not to speak about the Novak Djokovic visa cancellation issue, the Serbian however has found some support from fellow players over his deportation issue. US Open Champion Emma Raducanu said that the Novak Djokovic vis issue has somewhat taken away the shine from the events that is being currently played in Australia. She Said, “I feel it has taken away a little bit from the great tennis that’s been happening over this summer in Australia,”.

Nick Kyrgios who has been a critic of Novak Djokovic also showed his support for the current World No 1. The Australian responded to the verdict with a “facepalm” emoji. Novak Djokovic 1st round opponent at the Australian Open and fellow countryman Miomir Kecmanovic, took to social media and posted a message pledging to represent Djokovic on the court.

🤦🏽‍♂️ — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) January 16, 2022

Novak Djokovic deported ahead of Australian Open

Novak Djokovic had to leave Australia after three Federal Court judges on Sunday unanimously decided to affirm the immigration minister's right to cancel visa. The ruling was made less than 18 hours before the first Grand Slam matches of 2022 were scheduled to begin.

While Novak Djokovic stayed unvaccinated, the government said his presence could stir up anti-vaccine sentiments.The saga started on Jan. 5, when Djokovic's flight landed at a Melbourne airport. Novak Djokovic in his statement before leaving Australia said that while he is "very disappointed" with the court's ruling, he "respects" the judgement. Djokovic further expressed his wish that everyone can now concentrate on the Australian Open. Since the scandal erupted last week, everyone's focus has been drawn to it, and the first grand slam of the year has received less attention.