Novak Djokovic Detained In Australia Ahead Of Decisive Immigration Hearing

Novak Djokovic's problems in Australia continue to mount with reports emerging that the Serbian has been detained yet again after the cancellation of his visa. World No 1 was set to begin his quest of defending the Australian Open title only to find walking on a tightrope due to the COVID vaccine issue. This is the second time that Djokovic will be finding himself in detention having earlier gone through the same process during the arrival.

Australian Open: Novak Djokovic detained after visa cancellation

According to a report by CNN Novak Djokovic was detained by Australian border authorities on Saturday morning, as per a court-ordered arrangement decided Friday. The report further states that an agreement was reached between both parties about Novak Djokovic's current location remaining "undisclosed" to the public and to keep him safe from all the media attention.

Djokovic is expected to spend Saturday night in pre-immigration detention with the case hearing on Sunday and if the current World No 1 wins the battle yet again then he stands a chance to compete in the Australian Open starting from Monday. On Friday the Australian government has agreed to delay the detention and deportation the proceedings to be transferred to the Federal Court despite Djokovic's lawyers request urging the case to stay with this court (Federal Circuit) to speed things up.

Why was Novak Djokovic visa cancelled?

On Friday Immigration Minister Alex Hawke had released a statement that Novak Djokovic Visa cancellation was done on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. The statement further said, “This decision followed orders by the Federal Circuit and Family Court on 10 January 2022, quashing a prior cancellation decision on procedural fairness grounds. n making this decision, I carefully considered information provided to me by the Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Border Force and Mr Djokovic".

"The Morrison Government is firmly committed to protecting Australia’s borders, particularly in relation to the Covid-19 pandemic. I thank the officers of the Department of Home Affairs and the Australian Border Force who work every day to serve Australia’s interests in increasingly challenging operational environments".