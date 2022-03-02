Novak Djokovic Ends 15-year Stint With Coach Marian Vajda; 'Will Always Be Family'

Former world number one Novak Djokovic posted a heartwarming message for former coach Marian Vajda after splitting up after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles, amongst several other trophies. However, this is not the first time the two have split up, as Djokovic also had a brief coaching stint with former world number one Boris Becker.

Novak Djokovic posts heartwarming message for Marian Vajda

Taking to his official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Novak Djokovic explained the fantastic 15-year journey he has had with Marian Vajda by his side, stating that the two enjoyed some of his most important and memorable moments. The Serbian star added that he would forever be grateful to the Slovakian professional tennis coach for not only helping him achieve the 'unachievable' but also for his friendship and dedication. The 34-year old ended his post by stating that Vajda would always be family and hence he could not thank him enough for everything.

What a journey Marian. 15 years! 🤯😃 You have been by my side during the most important & memorable moments. We have achieved the unachievable & I will forever be grateful for your friendship & dedication. You will always be my family & I can’t thank you enough for everything 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/8ihJP2VpiS — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, previously a similar statement was also put up on Djokovic's website on Tuesday to thank Marian for the longstanding partnership. As per the statement, the two mutually agreed to end their partnership after the conclusion of last year's season-ending ATP Finals.

Meanwhile, Vajda said, "During my time with Novak, I have been lucky to watch him transform into the player he is today. I will look back on our time together with immense pride and am so very thankful for the success we have achieved. I remain his biggest support on and off the court and I look forward to new challenges."

Novak Djokovic loses world number one ranking to Daniil Medvedev

Novak Djokovic announced that he would be splitting up from longtime coach Marian Vajda a day after dropping out of the world's number one ranking for the first time in two years. Daniil Medvedev grabbed the top spot in the rankings after finishing as runners-up at the Australian Open in January and reaching the semis at the Mexican Open last week.

With the help of Vajda by his side, Djokovic has achieved some of the most staggering records in tennis. He has not only finished at the top of the ATP rankings for a record 361 total weeks but he has also ended the season at world number one a record seven times.

These jaw-dropping records come alongside his 20 Grand Slams, the second-most in the history of men's tennis alongside Roger Federer. Rafael Nadal is the only men's player to have won a record 21 Grand Slams after his win at the Australian Open in January this year.