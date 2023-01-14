Novak Djokovic Explains His Chances Of Winning Australian Open Title Amid Injury Concerns

21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic has explained his chances of winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title amid his injury concerns. The 35-year-old, who has made no secret of his ambition to be the best, suffered a major sc are three days ago when he was forced to cut his practice match with Daniil Medvedev short due to a hamstring issue.

'I always like my chances': Novak Djokovic ahead of Australian Open

As Novak Djokovic begins his preparation of fighting for a record-matching 22nd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open, he discussed his injury concerns and his chances of going all the way in the tournament. "It's hopefully not [of] major concern," said the Serbian as quoted by aus.open.

Speaking of his fitness and his training amid his injury concerns, Djokovic added, "So far I've been able to train, compete and play points, and practice sets. So that's a positive sign. Obviously, I'm being a bit more cautious. I'm not going full out on the training sessions, conserving the energy for next week. Hopefully, it won't cause an issue for me then." Djokovic then went on to comment upon his chances of winning a record-extending 10th Australian Open title by adding,

"I like my chances. I always like my chances. I train as hard as really anybody out there. There are a lot of youngsters now that are very hungry, that want to win. They want to take a scalp off you in the big stadium. I know that. Experience of being in these kind of particular circumstances helps I think to have the right approach and do things in a proper way because I know when I'm healthy and playing my best, on this court I have chances really against anybody."

The Serbian star concluded his remarks by explaining how he always strives to be the best. When asked if he is keen on equalling Rafael Nadal by winning his 22nd Grand Slam title, Djokovic replied, "That's why I keep on playing professional tennis, competition tennis, because I want to be the best/ I want to win the biggest tournaments in the world. There is no secret about it."