Novak Djokovic Feels 'fresher' Than Ever; 'Pressure Of Grand Slams Took Lot Out Of Me'

Novak Djokovic had an incredible year on the tennis court having captured the first three Grand Slams tournaments of the year (Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon). Heading into the Tokyo Olympics, Djokovic had a chance to take a shot at the Golden slam only to end up losing the final to Alexander Zverev. Despite the Tokyo loss, Novak Djokovic had one last chance to complete the calendar slam by winning the US Open. However, the hopes came crashing down with Daniil Medvedev beating him in the final to capture the title. The Serbian made his return to the court at Paris Masters and will now head into the ATP Finals 2021 tournament as the top-ranked singles player for a record-breaking seventh time.

ATP Finals 2021: Novak Djokovic on effects of Grand Slams pressure

After securing the top spot, Novak Djokovic will eye to conclude the 2021 season on a winning note, and coming into the ATP finals, the Serbian has said that he feels 'fresher' than in previous years, which is not so good news for his rivals. Speaking to nittoatpfinals.com, Novak Djokovic said “I do feel fresher, because I haven’t played as much as in previous years, in terms of tournaments. I did have a lot of exhausting events, particularly in the Grand Slams, not just physically, but also mentally and emotionally."

He added “(This year has been) unlike any other than I have had so far, because of the pressure of the achievement and the historical achievement (calendar grand slam). It did take a lot out of me. I felt like I needed a break in order to rejuvenate and get ready for the end of the season.”

Novak Djokovic stats in 2021

While Novak Djokovic may have failed to win his 21st Grand Slam title he still boasts of an incredible record. Novak Djokovic ended up surpassing his long-time rival Roger Federer's record with the most wins as World No. 1 in the ATP rankings. Djokovic surpassed Federer's record of 417 wins as the World No. 1 player in ATP rankings. The 34-year-old now has 418 wins as the world's number one ranked tennis player.

Coming to Novak Djokovic records in 2021, the Serbian star following his win at Paris Masters surpassed Rafael Nadal in the list of most Masters 1000 titles. Rafael Nadal has won 36 1000 Masters titles to date, while the win at the Paris Masters event took Novak Djokovic's tally to 37. Roger Federer is third on the list with 28 titles.