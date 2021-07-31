Novak Djokovic Feels 'terrible' After Missing 'Golden Slam' Chance At Tokyo Olympics

Novak Djokovic's dream of putting the Olympics Gold medal around his neck will have to wait for four more years after he was knocked out in the semi-final of the tennis singles event at the Tokyo Olympics. Djokovic lost to Germany's Alexander Zverev 6-1, 3-6, 1-6 and will next take on Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta for the Bronze medal match. World No 1 was visibly upset with the loss and expressed his disappointment over losing an opportunity to complete the 'Golden Slam.

Tokyo Olympics: Novak Djokovic on losing the semi-final to Alexander Zverev

Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, Novak Djokovic was tipped to win the gold medal. The Serbian was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. However, he came up short this time around. Djokovic won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the Golden Slam collection.

Speaking about the loss Djokovic said, “I feel so terrible right now. I can’t be positive right now". He further said "I got to give him credit for turning (the) match around. He served extremely well. I mean I was not getting too many looks on the second serve. My serve just drastically dropped. I didn’t get any free points from 3-2 up in the second. My game fell apart.”

With Djokovic's loss, Steffi Graf still remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam back in 1988. However, the Serbian superstar can still go after the calendar-year Grand Slam by winning the U.S. Open something no man has accomplished since Rod Laver in 1969.

Alexander Zverev praises Novak Djokovic after a semi-final victory

Following the victory, Zverev consoled Novak Djokovic who kept his head on his shoulder. The German said that he knew Djokovic was chasing history and he is the greatest tennis player of all time. He further said “At the end of the day he’s the greatest of all time, because he’s going to win the most Grand Slams, he’s going to win the most Master Series, he’s going to be the longest at the world No. 1, and I’m sure 99% that this is the case when it’s all said and done,”

(With inputs from AP)

Image: Tokyo 2020/ Twitter