Novak Djokovic Fires Two Lawyers Over Spelling Error Amid Court Battle, Hires Four More

Novak Djokovic has reportedly fired his two lawyers amid his court battle against visa cancellation. The Serbian tennis player is now getting ready to continue fighting to stay in Australia through the courts. The world No 1's case is set to be put in front of a judge later today, where his fate regarding his stay in the country will be decided.

Earlier, Djokovic had travelled to Australia hoping to have a medical exemption to enter the country without being vaccinated against COVID-19. However, the 20-time Grand Slam winner was on the receiving end of a major blow when he was detained by border force officials with visa trouble. Later, the Serbian star's two lawyers, Natalie Bannister and Penelope Ford of Hall & Willcox, filed for an injunction in the matter.

However, the documents submitted by the lawyers had a glaring error as they had misspelt the world champion’s name. The court document filed shows the ace player’s name as 'Novak Djokavic' under the section 'Filed on behalf of'. The spelling mistake has now cost the tennis star’s lawyers their job. As reported by express.co.uk citing Aargauer Zeitung as source, lawyers Bannister and Ford were axed without a reason given. Following this, Djokovic has hired an army of four lawyers, namely Paul Holdenson, Nikola Dragojlovic, Nicholas Wood and Jim Hartley, all from Svensson Barristers to defend him in the visa case.

Novak Djokovic court case

Djokovic arrived in Australia on Wednesday and was immediately taken to an immigration hotel after being grilled by the Australian Border Force for hours over irregularities in visa form. Djokovic was granted a medical exemption by Tennis Australia and the Victoria state government so that he could participate in the Australian Open unvaccinated. However, upon landing at the Melbourne airport, Djokovic was informed that his visa has been revoked.

The Australian Border Force said Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to show why he was granted a medical exemption from the COVID-19 vaccine. It was also reported that Djokovic's visa was cancelled because his team had applied for the wrong type of visa for a person with a medical exemption.

Meanwhile, leaked documents emerged on Friday showing Tennis Australia had wrongly informed players that they can enter Australia unvaccinated if they can produce proof to show they had the infection in the past six months. The document, which is a letter sent by Tennis Australia to the Association of Tennis Professionals and has been accessed by the Herald Sun, shows that the players were incorrectly informed that they will be allowed to enter Australia if they prove they had the virus after July.

Court documents that came out on Friday also show that Djokovic's lawyers contended in the court that the tennis player was granted a medical exemption because of his recent COVID-19 illness. Djokovic's lawyers claimed that he had tested positive for COVID-19 on December 16 and was granted the exemption based on that. Djokovic's case is all set to be heard on Monday and a ruling is expected on the same day.

