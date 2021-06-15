Novak Djokovic Floors Indian Business Tycoon With Incredible French Open Final Gesture

It seems like Novak Djokovic's French Open 2021 final win on Sunday, June 13, has earned the Serb another fan - Indian billionaire Harsh Mariwala. Having made it to the final of the marquee event after defeating reigning champion Rafael Nadal and then posting a come-from-behind victory against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas, Djokovic has become the only man in the Open Era to win each slam twice. Djokovic's fairly muted on-court celebration was followed by a sweet gesture that has taken over social media in the last few days, now capturing the attention of the founder and chairman of Marico as well.

Never miss an opportunity to make someone happy. A priceless moment from the French Open. https://t.co/cw318PMjsj — Harsh Mariwala (@hcmariwala) June 14, 2021

Djokovic's French Open 2021 final gesture impresses Harsh Mariwala

Taking to Twitter, Marico founder and chairman Harsh Mariwala expressed his admiration for French Open champion Novak Djokovic and his kind gift for a fan. "Someone just shared this with me on Whatsapp. Such a lovely gesture to show his gratitude!", Mariwala tweeted. The gesture he is referring to is when the 34-year-old tennis star gave away the racket he used to win his French Open title to a young child sitting in the stands and cheering him on. The pure, unadulterated joy on the boy's face and the sheer value of the racket have made it a perfect social media story.

In a post-match press conference, Djokovic revealed that the kid had been a constant support to him throughout the match and had encouraged him when he was down. "I don't know the boy but he was in my ear the entire time. Especially when I was down, he was encouraging me. He was actually giving me tactics as well. He was like hold your serve, go the backhand, he was coaching me. So I found that very cute and very nice and so I felt like giving the racket to the best person which was him. So it was my gratitude for him," Djokovic said.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to celebritynetworth.com, Novak Djokovic's net worth is estimated to be around USD $220 million. This includes the Serb's career earnings - a whopping $149,798,813 according to the official ATP website - and his earnings from his multiple endorsement deals. As the No.1 tennis player in the world, Djokovic has extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. Novak Djokovic's Australian and French Open wins along with his performances in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Serbia and Belgrade have fetched him $4,135,635 in this year alone.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth information has been sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Harsh Mariwala & Novak Djokovic Twitter