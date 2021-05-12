Novak Djokovic Forgets Home Meditation Practices To Lash Out At Umpire 'Again': WATCH

Novak Djokovic is undoubtedly one of the greatest players in the history of tennis to have graced the sport but he is also no stranger to losing his cool. In a rain-affected match at the Rome Masters 2021, the Serbian lost his temper after he lost the fifth game to young sensation Taylor Fritz but eventually came through to win the match. Here is the Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz highlights and the details of Djokovic next match.

Rome Masters 2021: Novak Djokovic vs Taylor Fritz turns ugly as Serbian loses his cool

Novak Djokovic played his first tournament at the Rome Masters 2021 since he lost the semi-finals of the Serbia Open. Most of the match against Taylor Fritz was played in rainy conditions and play was eventually suspended at 5-5 in the second set after Fritz broke Djokovic's serve. And the Serbian was far from happy that the play had not been stopped earlier.

Fans can see how Djokovic vented out his frustrations at the chair umpire in the video below. However, he did apologize for his behaviour once the play resumed about three hours later. The Serbian eventually came out on top, winning the match 6-3 7-6. The Djokovic next match will now be against the winner of the Cameron Norrie vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina match in the Round of 16 of the Rome Masters 2021.

This is not the first time that Novak Djokovic has vented out his frustrations. At the 2020 US Open, Djokovic was trailing Pablo Carreno Busta 6-5 in the opening set when he smacked a ball behind him in frustration, hitting the line judge in her neck. The World No.1 was immediately disqualified and an ashamed Djokovic immediately took to social media to apologize for his actions.

While Djokovic has always said that he is working on getting greater control of himself using meditative practices, it does not seem to be helping him. Repeated bouts of frustration have dampened his global image and his frustrations are one of the main reasons why he is not viewed in the same league as the likes of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, despite having almost the same kind of success. Djokovic has won 20 Grand Slam titles as compared to the 20 that both Federer and Nadal have won.

Novak Djokovic net worth

The Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around a staggering $220 million according to various reports. His net worth can mostly be attributed to his career earnings which are believed to be a whopping $147 million. Meanwhile, his lucrative endorsement and sponsorship deals from various brands such as Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and others have also helped him accumulate a substantial amount of wealth. As per reports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million per year through his several sponsorships.

(DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)