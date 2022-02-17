Novak Djokovic 'found It Difficult To Watch' Australian Open, Admits Son Cheered For Nadal

Novak Djokovic's dream of making history had suffered a major blow when he was denied a chance to defend the 2022 Australian Open. Novak Djokovic deportation from Australia saw Rafael Nadal going onto lift the Australian Open and also becoming the first player to reach the mark of 21 Grand Slam titles. Recently the Serbian revealed how he felt while watching his closest rival Rafael Nadal take away the crown from him.

Novak Djokovic reveals his feeling of watching Australian Open from the sideline

Novak Djokovic was bidding to go ahead of his rivals Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer by retaining the Australian Open crown however following the deportation he had no other choice but to watch the tennis tournament sitting at home. However, the viewing experience was made harder with the fact that his soon was rooting for Rafael Nadal's victory. While speaking to BBC, he said;

'I found it so difficult to watch. I was very neutral, I didn’t cheer for anyone because I wanted to be there so badly. But I was amused by the circumstances. My wife was cheering for Medvedev, my son was cheering for Nadal and every point that Rafa would make, Stefan would be jumping around.’

Novak Djokovic deportation saga

Novak Djokovic had to face the embarrassment of getting deported from Australia after his visa was cancelled by the Australian authority. Djokovic's vaccine status was unknown before the Australian Open and had got a medical exemption to play in the tournament. The Australian Border Force detained the player on arrival on 5th January for not meeting the federal coronavirus requirements and revoked his visa. However, the player managed to win the battle and reinstate his visa.

However, his visa was revoked for the second time by Australia's immigration minister keeping in mind the best interest of his county. The Serbian Players legal team once again challenged the decision but did not get a favoured ruling leaving Novak Djokovic with no choice but to be deported back to Serbia. Later on Novak Djokovic called his detention and deportation from Australia as an 'unfortunate event'. The World no 1 also said that despite him being alone in detention and faced many problems and challenges, he wasn't feeling lonely.