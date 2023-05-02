Novak Djokovic Free To Play In US Open As The Country Changes Its Vaccine Policy

World no. 1 ranked tennis player Novak Djokovic is free to participate in the 2023 US Open, following a decision by the US government to end its Covid-19 vaccination requirements for international visitors on May 11. Djokovic, who is still believed to be unvaccinated, missed the season-ending Grand Slam tournament last year due to the country’s stringent vaccination policies. He was unable to enter the USA earlier this year in a failed attempt to get special permission to play at Indian Wells and Miami.

With the vaccination requirements now set to be revoked, Novak Djokovic will finally play in the marquee major championship, despite not getting jabbed by the vaccine. Earlier this year, Djokovic made a title-winning return at the Australian Open 2023. He was deported from the country last year due to his vaccine status, as he said he would skip Grand Slam-level tournaments rather than get a shot for COVID.

ALSO READ | Former Director Of A Big Sports Brand Reveals Why They Picked Roger Federer Over Djokovic

How many times has Novak Djokovic won the US Open title?

As per ESPN, the White House put out a statement announcing the development, which read, “Today, we are announcing that the Administration will end the Covid-19 vaccine requirements for federal employees, federal contractors, and international air travelers at the end of the day on May 11, the same day that the Covid-19 public health emergency ends”.

Out of his world-record tally of 22 Grand Slam titles, he has won the prestigious US Open title on three occasions. The hardcourt tournament is set to be held later this year, from August 28 to September 10. Meanwhile, Novak made his last on-court appearance during the Srpaska open quarter-final loss against Dusan Lajovic.

ALSO READ | Djokovic To Miss Madrid Open Along With Nadal

Earlier last month, he reached the Round of 16 at the Monte Carlo Masters, which was his first appearance since losing to Daniil Medvedev in the Dubai Tennis Championships semi-final. He has a win-loss record of 17-3 in 2023 so far, with two titles to his name so far.

He missed out on the Madrid Open due to an injury but is likely to return soon. He is all set to participate in the 2023 French Open later this month, in a bid to become the first male tennis player to win a total of 23 Grand Slam titles. He is currently tied with Rafael Nadal with 22 major titles each.