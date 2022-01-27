Novak Djokovic Gears Up To Return At ATP Tour Event In Dubai After Australian Open Drama

Novak Djokovic will finally get his 2022 tennis season underway when he takes part in the upcoming Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships which is set to celebrate its 30th anniversary. The Serbian will enter the tournament having failed to defend his Australian Open title after losing a legal battle to remain in Australia due to non-vaccination. Novak Djokovic is a six-time finalist in Dubai and has won the tournament five times. His last title came back in 2020.

Novak Djokovic to play despite UAE's strict vaccine rules

According to a release by the tournament organisers besides Novak Djokovic further, eight members of the top 20 will be taking part in the event. Dubai 2021 champion Aslan Karatsev, 2021 semi-finalists Andrey Rublev and Denis Shapovalov and former champion Roberto Bautista Agut will also be part of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships.

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman and CEO of Dubai Duty Free. “We are delighted to see Novak back in Dubai for the twelfth time when he will be seeking his sixth title and we wish him the best of luck.”

UAE's Vaccine rules

A recent tweet from National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority stated that starting January 10 there will be a ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases.

#NCEMA and @MoFAICUAE: Ban on Travel on UAE citizens unvaccinated with #Covid19 vaccine, starting Jan 10, 2022, with a requirement to obtain the booster dose for the fully vaccinated. With an exemption for medically exempted from taking the vaccine, humanitarian & treatment cases pic.twitter.com/zUw1FoSLBt — NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) January 1, 2022

Novak Djokovic deported from Australia

Despite the strict COVID rules in UAE Novak Djokovic has been named for the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships. The World No. 1 is yet to be vaccinated the news of which came out ahead of the Australian Open. The Australian Border Force, who had detained Djokovic upon his arrival at the Melbourne airport, said the Serbian national's visa was revoked after he failed to provide an appropriate travel document. Djokovic challenged the decision in court and got his visa reinstated. However, a couple of days later, the Australian government cancelled Djokovic's visa again, saying that it was in the public interest.