Novak Djokovic Gives Animated Reaction On Course Of Beating Nishikori At US Open; Watch

Novak Djokovic is in the form of his life in 2021 as he chases the elusive Calendar Grand Slam this year. If Djokovic does achieve this historic feat, he would be the first man to do so since Rod Laver in 1969. As the current world number one chases history, he is also well known for his sheer passion for the sport, which sometimes comes across as anger and frustration. Here is a look at one incident where the Serbian legend gave his iconic roar to celebrate a set victory over Japan's Kei Nishikori in the third round of the US Open 2021.

Novak Djokovic gives animated reaction after winning a set

Novak Djokovic beat Kei Nishikori 6-7 (4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 in the third round to inch closer to completing the Calendar Grand Slam and his 21st Grand Slam overall. However, the result of the match could be overshadowed by one moment, where Djokovic roared to the crowd to showcase his passion for the game. The ATP Twitter handle put out a post to show how much winning a set meant to the world number one, chasing several records at this Grand Slam event.

Novak Djokovic reveals how he hopes to be remembered

Speaking after defeating Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic explained how he hopes to be remembered as he also explained his passion for the sport. While speaking at his post-match press conference, the world number one said, "I would like people, particularly my peers, the fellow tennis players, both men's and women's side, to remember me as someone that first of all left his heart out on the court and has inspired maybe players to get better and to improve and to believe in themselves more." If one were to see the video above, Djokovic's reaction proves his sheer passion for the sport.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion added, "All in all, I would love to leave the legacy first of all that is a good human being, someone that people respect as a person, that has good character, and of course then after a tennis player. For me, those things are more important than results."

