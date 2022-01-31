Novak Djokovic Goofs Up With Wrong Daniil Medvedev In His Congratulatory Tweet On AUS Open

Daniil Medvedev chance of winning the second consecutive Grand Slam tournament was crushed by Rafael Nadal who beat him in five sets to win his 21st Grand Slam tournament. The 35-year old beat his Russian opponent 2-6, 6-7 (2), 6-4, 6-4, 7-5 in a gruelling five-set match that lasted over five hours. Medvedev had won his first Grand Slam i.e US Open title last year beating Novak DJokovic in the final.

The number two seed Daniil Medvedev had entered the tournament as one of the favourites to win the Australian Open crown and Novak Djokovic's absence only boosted his chance of winning his second Grand Slam tournament. Even though the Russian came out short Novak Djokovic came ahead to congratulate Daniil Medvedev for his performance, however, in doing so he did a major goof-up which was corrected by him later on.

Novak Djokovic took to Twitter and congratulated Rafael Nadal and Daniil Medvedev following the completion of the Australian Open final. However, Novak Djokovic tagged the wrong Daniil Medvedev instead of tagging the 2020 US Open champion.

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena 👏🏆👍 @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him. pic.twitter.com/DsOvK8idNc — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Following the Goof up the 34-year-old was quick to put out another tweet in which he wrote, "Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future,”.

Now with the right @DaniilMedwed tagged! You put up one hell of a fight today and I know you will have many more Grand Slam wins in your future 👏💪 — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) January 30, 2022

Novak Djokovic in his congratulatory tweet called Rafael Nadal's achievement of winning 21 Grand Slams as an 'amazing' and explained how the Spaniard's incredible 'fighting spirit' has helped him reach this milestone. He wrote “Congratulations to @RafaelNadal for 21st GS. Amazing achievement. Always impressive fighting spirit that prevailed another time. Enhorabuena @Medwed33 gave it his all out there and played with the passion and determination we have come to expect from him".

In the same post, Novak Djokovic also congratulated history maker Ashleigh Barty. The World No1 female tennis player scripted history by becoming the first Australian in 44 years to win their home Grand Slam in the singles competition. The 25-year old added the Australian Open title to the French Open she won in 2019 and Wimbledon that she won last year.