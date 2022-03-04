Novak Djokovic Handed French Open Boost As France Eases COVID Vaccination Rules

After missing out on the Australian Open, former World No 1 Novak Djokovic's chance to play French Open got a major boost following the major announcement made by France's Prime Minister. With news about France easing vaccination rules, the Serbian is likely to stand a chance of competing in the tournament.

Novak Djokovic French Open aspirations get a major boost

According to a report by Sky Sports French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced Thursday that people will no longer have to show proof of COVID vaccination to access venues such as sports stadiums and restaurants from March 14. The news is a major boost for Novak Djokovic, who is unvaccinated, it will allow him to compete at the French Open in May unless the restrictions are tightened again.

Castex in his statement said, “The situation is improving thanks to our collective efforts. The conditions are met for a new phase of easing of measures. From Monday, March 14, we will suspend the application of the vaccination pass wherever it applies.” The change in Vaccine stance will also allow Novak Djokovic to play in the Monte-Carlo Masters beginning on April 10, which could well be his next tournament. The Serbian played his first tournament of the year in Dubai last week.

Novak Djokovic splits with coach Marian Vajda

Novak Djokovic after recently losing his top spot to Russia's Daniil Medvedev made a huge announcement on Wednesday regarding his split with his coach. He wrote that after 15 years and 20 Grand Slam titles, he has decided to part ways with coach Marian Vajda. Taking to Twitter the 34-year-old explained that the two enjoyed some of his most important and memorable moments.

The Serbian star added that he would forever be grateful to the Slovakian professional tennis coach for not only helping him achieve the 'unachievable' but also for his friendship and dedication. Djokovic ended his post by stating that Vajda would always be family and hence he could not thank him enough for everything.