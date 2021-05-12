Novak Djokovic Has Special Message For Serena Williams For Reaching Top 1000 Matches Mark

Novak Djokovic sent a special video message to Serena Williams to congratulate her before she played her 1000th career match at the Rome Masters 2021. The 23-time Grand Slam champion made her 1000th appearance against Nadia Podoroska on Wednesday, May 12. Here is the Novak Djokovic message to Serena Williams and a look at the best moments of a glittering Serena Williams career.

Novak Djokovic message to Serena Williams

While congratulating Williams on her 100th career match, Novak Djokovic said that words could not describe how much she has contributed to tennis. He also added that she has been an icon not just for the fans but also for her peers across both men's and women's tennis and that it had been a privilege to play in the same era as her. One can see the Novak Djokovic message to Serena Williams below -

Serena Williams career highlights: First Grand Slam win at just 17-years old

Over her 22-year career, Serena Williams has won 23 Grand Slam titles with her first coming at the age of 17 at the US Open. Her path to the final was far from easy as she defeated former Grand Slam winners Kim Clijsters, Conchita Martinez and Monica Seles on the way. Her most stunning win undoubtedly was in the final as she overcame the then World No.1 Martina Hingis. With 23 Grand Slam titles, Williams is just one Grand Slam title away from matching Margaret Court's tally of 24.

Serena Williams record: Won all four Grand Slams in a row twice

It is very difficult to win all four Grand Slam titles in a row once, let alone twice. But Serena Williams defied all the odds as she held all four Grand Slams in a row twice in her career. This was such an astounding achievement that the media labelled her career Grand Slams as the 'Serena Slam.' Williams first pulled off this remarkable achievement between 2002 and 2003 before repeating the feat between 2014 and 2015.

Grand Slam No. 2️⃣2️⃣



In 2016, @serenawilliams defeated Angelique Kerber to equal Steffi Graf's record of 22 major singles titles in the Open Era. pic.twitter.com/CsnabcmV2v — USTA (@usta) July 5, 2020

Serena Williams career highlights: 2012 Olympic singles gold medal

Before 2012, Serena Williams had won it all barring an Olympic gold medal in singles competition. Williams had already won the Olympics gold medal in doubles twice, once in Sydney 2000 and another in Beijing 2008, before winning a third in 2012. And at the London Olympics in 2012, she finally also achieved the one piece of glory that was missing in her glittering career. Serena overcame Maria Sharapova with ease, winning the match 6-0 6-1.