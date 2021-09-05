Novak Djokovic Insists Being Remembered As 'good Person' More Important Than Results

As current world number one Novak Djokovic inches closer to making history, by potentially winning the Calendar Grand Slam, he was asked questions about how he would like to be remembered. Djokovic beat Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-7(4), 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 to advance to the US Open 2021 fourth round. He is now four wins away from becoming the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to lift the Calendar Grand Slam (winning all four Grand Slams in one year).

Novak Djokovic says his image is more important than results

During his post-match press conference, after defeating Kei Nishikori, Novak Djokovic revealed that he hopes people would consider him as a 'good person,' who had an extreme passion for tennis. The current world number one said, "I would like people, particularly my peers, the fellow tennis players, both men's and women's side, to remember me as someone that first of all left his heart out on the court and has inspired maybe players to get better and to improve and to believe in themselves more."

He added, "All in all, I would love to leave the legacy first of all that is a good human being, someone that people respect as a person, that has good character, and of course then after a tennis player. For me, those things are more important than results." Even though Djokovic insists that he would hope to be remembered as a 'good person,' his on-court antics have often led him to be severely criticized by fans. Tennis fans have usually considered the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer as heroes whereas the Serbian is usually considered a villain when it comes to the 'Big Three.'

Novak Djokovic says he is not surprised to win Grand Slams

In a different question, Novak Djokovic was asked if he was ever surprised to win any Grand Slam or other Major tournaments. In response, the Serbian legend said, "Well, I would not be honest fully if I told you I don't think or I don't believe or I don't visualize that I can win every single Grand Slam that I play in. I'm not surprised when I win Slams and big tournaments because that's always a goal. It's a very clear image in my head, and I try to do everything I can to get my hands on the Grand Slam trophy." Djokovic will next face unseeded Jenson Brooksby in the fourth round as he chases his fourth Grand Slam of the year and his 21st overall.