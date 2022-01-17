Novak Djokovic Lands In Dubai After Deportation From Australia, Heads Home To Serbia

Serbian tennis superstar Novak Djokovic headed to his home, Serbia, on Monday, after his deportation from Australia on Sunday. Djokovic is yet to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and Australia’s mandatory vaccination norms ended the World No. 1 ranked tennis player’s hopes to defend his Australian Open title. As per a report by AP, an Emirates plane carrying Djokovic landed in Dubai in the early hours of Monday and he was later seen boarding a plane to his homeland. The plane is due to land in the Serbian capital, Belgrade, at 12:10 CET.

Earlier on January 10, Djokovic won an appeal against the cancellation of his visa by the Australian Border Force upon his arrival in the country. However, Australia’s Immigration Minister later revoked his visa and three Federal Court judges unanimously affirmed the minister’s right to cancel Djokovic’s visa on Sunday. His lawyers argued in the court that he should be allowed to stay in the country in order to compete in the Australian Open 2022, citing a medical exemption due to a COVID-19 infection in December. However, Djokovic ended up losing the case.

Australia humiliated itself: Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic

Djokovic’s attempt to get into Australia with the medical exemption prompted a huge outcry by the Australian media and public. The public felt Djokovic was being given preference because of his iconic status, while the strict lockdown and COVID-19 norms on international travel have been employed in Australia since the pandemic began. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic expressed his thoughts on the deportation saga of Djokovic, by saying Australia has humiliated itself.

As per a report by AP, speaking to the reporters, President Vucic said, “They think that they humiliated Djokovic with this 10-day harassment, and they actually humiliated themselves. If you said that the one who was not vaccinated has no right to enter, Novak would not come or would be vaccinated”.

Rafael Nadal eyes 21st Grand Slam title in absence of Novak Djokovic

Meanwhile, now that Djokovic won't be competing for his 21st Grand Slam title, Rafael Nadal is the only former Australian Open champion to play in the tournament, beginning on Monday.

Djokovic has won nine out of his 20 Grand Slam titles in Australia and is tied with rivals Nadal and Rodger Federer for the total number of titles. Nadal is seeded sixth in the Australian Open, while Federer is recovering from his injury.

(With inputs from AP, Image: AP)