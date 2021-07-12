Novak Djokovic Lauded By Rivals Roger Federer & Nadal On Record-equalling 20 Grand Slams

Novak Djokovic etched his name in history books by getting the better of Matteo Berrettini 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3 in the Wimbledon final to retain his title for a third successive time and win the prestigious tournament for the sixth time. But more importantly, he equalled his fierce rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal as the modern-day terrific trio of tennis now have 20 career Grand Slam titles each.

As Novak Djokovic won his 20th Grand Slam on Sunday, both Federer and Nadal came forward to congratulate 'Djoker' on this great achievement.

Wimbledon 2021 Final: Federer & Nadal congratulate Djokovic

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Roger Federer congratulated Novak Djokovic after he won his 20th major title. The former champion wrote that he is 'proud' to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Federer concluded by lauding his Serbian rival's 'wonderful' performance.

Congrats Novak on your 20th major. I'm proud to have the opportunity to play in a special era of tennis champions. Wonderful performance, well done! — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) July 11, 2021

Roger Federer's long-time rival Rafael Nadal came forward and congratulated Djokovic on this 'amazing' achievement. Nadal gave special mention by saying that three players (Federer, him & now Novak) are tied at 20 career Grand Slams.

Congrats @DjokerNole on this amazing achievement. 20 Grand Slam titles is huge and it is amazing that we are 3 players tied on this. Well done and, again, congrats to you and your team for this!@Wimbledon — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) July 11, 2021

Novak Djokovic wins the third Grand Slam event of this year

Coming back to the contest, Novak Djokovic’s stunning Grand Slam run continued as he beat the 25-year-old Berrettini, who had become the first Italian to reach a Wimbledon final. Having won his sixth Wimbledon championship, last three coming back-to-back, he now holds tie for the men’s record.

Although Djokovic lost his temper briefly, he quickly tracked back and urged the crowd to cheer louder. With his sight firmly set on victory, Djokovic fired up and found the best of his form to win the game, 6-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-3.

After a backhand error by Berrettini that made Djokovic champion, the Serbian fell flat on his back as the crowd cheered and applauded him.

It was Berrettini's first appearing the big event's final, while Djokovic's 30. Having also won the French Open and the Australia Open titles in 2021, Djokovic just needs to win the US Opens to achieve the Golden Slam. If Djokovic wins the Golden slam, he will become the first man since Rod Laver (1969) to achieve this feat.

He would also be keeping the Olympics gold in mind. No man has even won the Golden Slam and Olympic gold in the same year.