Novak Djokovic Lauds Daniil Medvedev On Winning US Open, Calls Him 'deserving' Champion

Novak Djokovic heaped praises on young Daniil Medvedev after the latter got the better of him in their US Open 2021 final at the Flushing Meadows on Sunday. Medvedev defeated Novak 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to prolong his wait for a record 21st men's singles Grand Slam title. Djokovic had won this year's Australian Open, French Open, and Wimbledon respectively.

Novak Djokovic tried his level best to hold back his tears after being outplayed by Daniil Medvedev on what was supposedly the biggest night of his professional career and even though he did get emotional, the Serbian icon was gracious in defeat as he admitted that Medvedev was indeed the deserving winner.

"I would like to start off by saying congratulations to Daniil. Amazing! amazing match, amazing tournament. If there is anyone that deserves a Grand Slam title right now, it's you. So, well done", an emotional Novak Djokovic said during the post-match interview.

"To your team, you have an amazing team. You are one of the greatest guys on the tour. We get along very well I wish you many more Grand Slams, many more majors to follow," he added.

The 20-time Grand Slam winner signed off by acknowledging the New York crowd for their love and support.

"Tonight, even though I have not won the match, my heart is filled with joy and I am the happiest man alive because you guys make me feel very special on the court. You guys touch my soul. I have never felt like this in New York. Honestly, I have never felt like this. I love you guys. Thank you very much for the support and everything you have done tonight for me. I love you and I will see you soon," he said.

US Open 2021 Final: Medvedev gives special mention to 'Djoker'

Meanwhile, Daniil Medvedev, who had lost to Djokovic in the Australian Open final earlier this year labelled him the "greatest tennis player in history."

"First of all, I want to say sorry for you fans and Novak because we all know what he was going for today and I just want to say, what you accomplished this year and throughout your career, I never said this to anybody, but right now for me, you are the greatest tennis player in the history," said the newly crowned men's singles US Open winner.