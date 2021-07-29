Novak Djokovic Levels Federer's Record Of Most Wins At Olympics After Defeating Nishikori

Novak Djokovic has moved one step closer to winning the 'Golden slam', which entails winning all four Grand Slams and the Olympic gold within the same year, by defeating Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-2, 6-0 to advance to the semi-finals in the men's singles tennis at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The Serbian also tied with Roger Federer for the most singles wins at the Olympic games with 13, while managing to become the first player, male or female, to reach three Olympic singles semi-finals as well.

The first player - male or female - to reach three #Olympics singles semi-finals 🇷🇸@DjokerNole races past Kei Nishikori 6-2 6-0 and will get a third shot at making the gold medal match after Beijing 2008 and London 2012#Tokyo2020 | #Tennis — ITF (@ITFTennis) July 29, 2021

During the Tokyo Games, Djokovic has not lost a single set in all four of his matches. He has only lost 17 games across eight sets played and now he awaits the result of the match between Frenchman Jeremy Chardy and German Alexander Zverev to find out who he will play in the semi-final.

Djokovic hit three aces while winning 85% of his first-serve points in the match (17 from 20), while knocking 13 winners off the ground and going 12 from 13 at the net, as well.

Having won the Australian Open, Roland Garros and Wimbledon already, Novak has his eyes set on the Olympic gold and then the US Open to become the first man to win all of them in a season. WTA legend Stefanie Graf is the only other tennis player to have completed this achievement which was back in 1988.

Other results from the men's tennis draw at Toyko 2020

Elsewhere, Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta defeated second seed Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 7-6 (5) in one hour and 43 minutes to cause a major upset at the Tokyo Games.

He will now face ROC's Karen Khachanov after the 12th seed won his quarter-final match against Frenchman Ugo Humbert 7-6 (4), 4-6, 6-3 in two hours and 34 minutes. The 25-year-old managed to hit 10 aces in his match.

"I felt well physically, I felt well mentally," the ROC's Khachanov told ITFtennis.com. "I came here to fight for medals and I’m playing good tennis so far. I’m happy that I’m managing to find solutions to the problems as they appear, this is tennis. I’m enjoying (it) so far, and I want to keep going like that.”

(Image Credits: @DjokerNole - Twitter)