Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstars Neymar Jr and Marco Verratti caught up with the world's No. 1 tennis player Novak Djokovic while they were in Monaco to watch the ATP Masters game of Fabio Fognini on Monday. Djokovic, who was at the venue preparing for his own match that is scheduled to be held on Tuesday, took a break and met with the footballers for a game of 'keepie-uppies'. Djokovic turned to Twitter to share a video of his meeting with Neymar and Verratti.

In a video uploaded by Djokovic on his official Twitter handle, he can be seen taking part in a game of keepie-ups with Neymar and Verratti. The trio played the game with a football-sized ball designed to look like the one they use in tennis tournaments. Djokovic impressed the bystanders with his amazing football skills but was ultimately the first to drop the ball, thus losing the game to Neymar and Verratti.

After dropping the ball, Djokovic was seen covering his face with his t-shirt but soon accepted the loss and shook hands with the PSG players. The three athletes then posed for a picture. Djokovic is slated to kickstart his Monte-Carlo Masters campaign against World No. 46 Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on Tuesday.

Neymar's trip to Monaco

Neymar and Verratti, who had taken the short trip to Monaco following their 6-1 win against Clermont Foot, also met tennis stars Marcelo Melo and Alexander Zverev. Earlier on Monday, Neymar took to Instagram to share a story where he was seen boarding a private jet along with Verratti and Verratti's wife Jessica Aidi. Neymar and Verratti were joined by celebrities DJ Martin Garrix, and Victoria's Secret model Izabel Goulart. They were all seen watching Fognini's first-round match while seated in the front row. Fognini, who was playing against Arthur Rinderknech, won the match in three sets by 7-5, 4-6, 6-3.

Neymar was recently in the news after PSG failed to qualify for the 2022 UEFA Champions League playoffs. The Brazilian striker garnered a lot of criticism for his team's poor performance in the prestigious European league. PSG, however, are at the top of the points table when it comes to their domestic league - Ligue 1.

Image: NovakDjokovic/Twitter