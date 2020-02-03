Despite Winning His Record 8th AO Title, Novak Djokovic Might Be Fined For Violation

Novak Djokovic added yet another feather in his cap after he overcame Dominic Theim 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Australian Open final at the Rod Laver Arena to win the Australian Open. This was Djokovic's eighth Australian Open title and his 17th Grand Slam. However, it seems that the Serbian megastar has made things complicated for himself for which he might also have to pay a huge fine as well.

READ: Novak Djokovic touches umpire's feet during Australian Open final against Dominic Thiem

READ: Australian Open 2020: Novak Djokovic masters the art of winning with his 'mental grit'

Novak Djokovic could be fined for violation

The 'Djoker' had received two time-violations in the same game of the second set. Djokovic was given the first warning while serving at 4-4 (30-15*) in the second set. Following his failure to hit a drop shot, Thiem earned two break points at 4-4 (40-15*). After the second time-violation, Novak Djokovic made a cynical gesture to the umpire. He did that after his first serve was annulled and he made an unforced error with his second serve.

As he was handed back-to-back time violations, 'The Serbinator' was seen having a discussion with the chair umpire Damien Dumusois. Following the call made by the chair umpire, Novak congratulated him. He also touched his foot several times and said that he made himself famous with the second one.

After those violations were imposed, Djokovic dropped six consecutive games. According to the Grand Slam rulebook, touching the chair umpire can be considered as 'physical abuse' and a fine of up to $20,000 ($A30,000).

Novak Djokovic retains his title

Novak Djokovic, who was the defending champion coming into this tournament retained his title in style as he held his nerves and made his experience matter to get the better of a hungry Dominic Theim in an edge-of-the-seat thriller who was eyeing his maiden Grand Slam. The 'Nole'had defeated Rafael Nadal 6–3, 6–2, 6–3 in the last year's summit clash. Nonetheless, the Serb overcame all odds to defend his title which included the crowd at the Rod Laver Arena backing Theim.

By the virtue of this win, Djokovic (17) is now nearing towards his competitors' overall Grand Slam titles. Third-seeded Roger Federer has 20 Grand Slams while his arch-nemesis Rafael Nadal has 19.

READ: Novak Djokovic beats Thiem in five sets to win eighth Australian Open

Revealed: Novak Djokovic's secret of winning Australian Open final despite fans booing him