Novak Djokovic 'misses' Tennis, Gets Warm Welcome Before Duty Free Tennis Championship

After being detained and deported out of Australia, Novak Djokovic is set to take the tennis court to play in his first tournament of the year 2022. The Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship which gets underway in a couple of days time will be Serbian's first tournament in the current year. Novak Djokovic Match Dates is yet to be revealed however ahead of the start of the Duty Free Tennis Championship tournament, the Serbian received a warm welcome in Dubai.

Novak Djokovic arrives in Dubai for the Duty Free Tennis Championship

Ahead of the Duty Free Tennis Championship Novak Djokovic arrived in Dubai wearing a crisp white shirt and black mask emblazoned with his foundation’s logo. When asked about the recent turn of events due to which he has not been able to take the court Djokovic while speaking to AP said

“I’m excited to go out on the tennis court next Monday. I miss tennis honestly after everything that has happened.”

As per the report, the government of Dubai does not require visitors to be vaccinated to enter with the Duty Free Tennis Championship event beginning next week. Earlier Novak Djokovic has said that he is willing to miss out on future tennis trophies than being forced to take the vaccine. The World No 1 while speaking to the BBC said that he would skip the French Open, Wimbledon and other tournaments if he was required to get COVID vaccine to compete.

The 34-year-old in an interview with Serbia’s state RTS television on Thursday said that he keeps “an open mind” about the possibility of getting vaccinated in the future but remains willing to miss upcoming majors because of his refusal to do so. He said “I am not exclusive, anything is possible in life. I decided at this moment not to do it and I am ready to bear consequences.”

Novak Djokovic on his contribution towards his foundation

Besides talking about tennis and vaccine toured the 34-year-old toured the Serbian pavilion at Dubai Expo where he was surrounded by journalists and fans clapping and chanted “Nole,” his nickname. The pavilion was hosting an event for his foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation, which promotes early childhood education in Serbia. peaking about the contribution toward the foundation, Novak Djokovic said, 'I’m proud to be on this stage'. He said it was often hard to be involved as much as he wanted to be with the foundation given his whirlwind tournament schedule.