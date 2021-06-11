Novak Djokovic Net Worth In Rupees: Djokovic Net Worth 2021, Annual Earnings And More

As one of the most legendary tennis players in the open era, Serbia's Novak Djokovic has made a name for himself that is sure to withstand the test of time. Coming from a war-torn and poor part of Europe, the current World No.1 has had to fight for every single opportunity in a sport that was dominated by two people when he arrived - his longtime rivals, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal. From being the unlikeliest of sports stars to becoming the highest-earning tennis star in the world (in terms of prize money), we take a look at Novak Djokovic's net worth 2021 on the eve of his French Open semi-final against Nadal.

Novak Djokovic net worth 2021

According to celebritynetworth.com, Novak Djokovic's net worth in rupees is estimated to be around INR1607 crores or US $220 million. This includes the Serb's career earnings - a whopping $148,092,073 according to the official ATP website - and his earnings from his multiple endorsement deals. As the No.1 tennis player in the world right now, Djokovic has extremely lucrative sponsorship deals with Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. Novak Djokovic's earnings from the Australian Open 2021 win along with his performances in Monte-Carlo, Rome, Serbia and Belgrade have amounted to $2,428,895 in this year alone.

Novak Djokovic wife

Novak Djokovic met his wife, Jelena Ristić, in high school. The pair started dating in 2005, got engaged in 2013 and tied the knot in 2014 after a long courtship. Their son, Stefan, was born in October 2014 in Nice, France and their daughter Tara was born in September 2017. Jelena Djokovic and the kids are regularly seen on Djokovic's social media pages and visit him while he is on tour. She now helps him run the Novak Djokovic Foundation.

Novak Djokovic investments

A resident of Monte-Carlo and a citizen of Serbia, Novak Djokovic has luxurious residences in both countries. Besides Belgrade and Monaco, he also has houses in New York City, Miami, Marbella and Dubai. Overall, ScoopHawk TV estimates that Djokovic's properties amount to around $37.6 million on aggregate. Djokovic also opened up a series of cafes and restaurants in Serbia and Monte-Carlo, but many failed to take off and have been shuttered. He also runs a line of nutritional food products, called Djokolife. Besides this, the World No.1 also runs his own foundation, the Novak Djokovic Foundation with his wife, Jelena Djokovic.

Founded in 2007 with the aim to help children from disadvantaged backgrounds grow up and develop in stimulating and safe environments and had been very active during the COVID-19 crisis. Djokovic donated €1 million for the purchase of ventilators and medical equipment to support hospitals and other medical institutions in Serbia as the COVID-19 crisis intensified there in March 2020. He also made donations to some of the poorest districts of the country.

Disclaimer: The above Novak Djokovic net worth in rupees, Novak Djokovic earnings and Novak Djokovic investments are sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Credits: Novak Djokovic Twitter