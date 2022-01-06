Novak Djokovic Not To Be Deported Just Yet; Quarantined In Australia Till Appeal Is Heard

Novak Djokovic has been allowed to stay in Melbourne and was moved to quarantine in a hotel in the city until his appeal is sorted out in the Australian Federal Court. The development comes after the 20-time Grand Slam winner announced that he would be participating in the upcoming Australian Open after receiving a medical exemption. But over the past two days his visa was cancelled by the Australian Border Force upon arrival in Melbourne and he was told he would 'sent back'. The medical exception was granted to the Serbian tennis star after he refused to disclose his vaccination status.

Djokovic was held at the Melbourne airport overnight and was supposed to be 'removed' from the country later on Thursday. But it seems now that he has decided to challenge the decision by going to the Federal Court and will be staying in quarantine in a hotel until the appeal is heard.

Djokovic's case in the Federal Court was adjourned till 6 PM local time, meaning that he would stay the night in Melbourne. It was then further adjourned until 10 AM (local time). The Federal Court was also informed that Tennis Australia will need to know by next week if the Serbian tennis star will be allowed to play in the Australian Open or not. Novak Djokovic is one of the few tennis stars who is yet to reveal his inoculation status regarding COVID-19. While it had not been an issue so far, Australia has put in place strict COVID-19 regulations and laws there deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

Aus Open: Nadal feels sorry for Djokovic

Rafael Nadal said that he feels sorry for Novak Djokovic but then added that the Serbian tennis star knew about the rules and regulations well in advance. While not being vaccinated is not an issue in the tennis arena so far, Australia has strict COVID-19 regulations and laws are in place to deny entry for people who have not been vaccinated.

"I think if he wanted, he would be playing here in Australia without a problem. He went through another - he made his own decisions, and everybody is free to take their own decisions, but then there are some consequences. Of course, I don’t like the situation that is happening. In some way, I feel sorry for him. But at the same time, he knew the conditions a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision," said Nadal.

(Image: AP)