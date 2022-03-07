Novak Djokovic Offers Support To Ukraine's Tennis Star Stakhovsky; Sends Heartfelt Message

Sergiy Stakhovsky had to cut short his tennis career and pick up weapons in order to fight for his country i.e Ukraine which was recently invaded by Russia. The Russia-Ukraine war saw the ex-tennis pro returning to Ukraine, leaving his family in Hungary, to join the army reserves in Kyiv. Former World No 1 Novak Djokovic has recently reached out to the former player and offered his support and financial help amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Russia-Ukraine war: Novak Djokovic reaches Sergiy Stakhovsky to provide help

On Sunday Sergiy Stakhovsky took to Instagram to share a WhatsApp message that he had received from Novak Djokovic. The Serbian in his message wrote, " Stako, how are you man? Are you on the field? Thinking of you, hoping all calms down soon. Please let me know what would be the best address to send help, financial help, any other help as well....

Recently the 36-year-old during an interview with ABC News Live said that leaving his wife and children behind to fight in Ukraine was one of the most difficult decisions he had to make. When asked about his children, Stakhovsky said he didn't say goodbye to them, instead kissed them and left.

"We didn't have an open discussion about it. But she had that feeling and I just didn't want to bring up the topic way too early, too, we were on vacation. Right now, it's something she understands and she accepted. And I hope I'll have a chance to ask for forgiveness in person. I didn't really say goodbye to the kids. I just kissed them goodbye, and I said that I'll be right back. They were watching cartoons and reading books, not really paying attention,"

Sergiy Stakhovsky career and other athletes taking part in Russia-Ukraine war

Sergiy Stakhovsky retired from professional tennis at the Australian Open 2022 in January and is remembered for beating Roger Federer in the second round at Wimbledon in 2013 and ending the Swiss star's record run of 36 consecutive Grand Slam quarter-finals. He won four career singles titles and four doubles titles and had a career-high singles world ranking of No. 31 in 2010.

Besides Sergiy Stakhovsky other Ukraine athletes who decided to take the gun in hand include Yuriy Vernydub, a manager with FC Sheriff Tiraspol in a Moldovan soccer league. Former boxing champions Oleksandr Usyk and Vasiliy Lomachenko have also picked up arms. Vitali Klitschko, the former WBC and WBO champion, is the mayor of Kyiv and has remained in the capital despite the onslaught from Vladimir Putin's forces.