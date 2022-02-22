Novak Djokovic On Australian Open: 'Wasn't Good For Me To See Tournament From A Distance'

Novak Djokovic's time off the court ended with the Serbian registering victory over Italian Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round of the Dubai Tennis Championships on Monday. The Serbian registered a comfortable 6-3,6-3 win over his Italian opponent. The match proved more straightforward than his previous meeting with Musetti, which came in the fourth round at Roland Garros last year. This win over Italian was his first in 2022 as he was unable to take part in the Australian Open due to non-vaccination.

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships: Novak Djokovic opens up on Australian Open controversy

Novak Djokovic was unable to defend his Australian Open crown last month after he was deported from the country for staying unvaccinated. The vaccination saga saw him getting deported from the country due to which he was unable to defend his title. While the Novak Djokovic deportation saga took the limelight during the tournament, in the end it was Rafael Nadal who had the last laugh after defeating Daniil Medvedev in the final and became the first player to win 21 Grand Slam titles.

Post victory in the opening round of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Novak Djokovic said that he never want to watch the final and that it 'wasn't good' to be left out of the tournament. He said“I tried not to watch [the final], but my whole family was watching, my wife, my kids, so I had to watch. Congratulations to Rafa [Rafael Nadal], he's an incredible warrior and I don't want to take away his victory, even if I didn't participate. It was not good for me to go to Australia and then see the tournament from a distance ”.

Novak Djokovic ready to give up on Grand Slams

While talking about vaccination, Novak Djokovic recently spoke about deciding to sacrifice winning the Grand Slam title rather than getting vaccinated. He said, "Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else. I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can."

He further added, that he has "always been a great student of wellness, wellbeing, health, nutrition and that his decision had been partly influenced by the positive impact that factors such as changing his diet and his sleeping patterns, had had on his abilities as an athlete.