Novak Djokovic On Teaming Up With Federer At Laver Cup: 'Once In A Lifetime Experience'

With 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer all set to compete in his final competitive tournament this weekend at the Laver Cup 2022, arch-rival Novak Djokovic has revealed his excitement about getting the opportunity to compete alongside the Swiss Maestro. Both Djokovic and Federer will be a part of Team Europe, who would face Team World in this tournament from Friday, September 23 to Sunday, September 25.

Djokovic delighted to team up with Federer

Novak Djokovic took to his official Twitter handle on September 22 to reveal his excitement to team up with Roger Federer, in what would be 'a once in a lifetime opportunity' at the Laver Cup 2022. The Serbian wrote, "Once in a lifetime experience to be on the same court with these legends and rivals. Thank you Laver Cup for making it possible. Looking forward to a great weekend of tennis and a celebration of Roger Federer's career.

Federer will play his last competitive match alongside his longtime rival and friend Rafael Nadal. They will team up together for Team Europe against the team of Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe. The match will take place during the evening session on Friday, September 23, beginning at 11:00 PM IST.

Federer delighted to partner with Nadal

Speaking of the opportunity to partner with Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer said on Thursday, "For us, as well, to go through a career that we both have had and to come out on the other side and being able to have a nice relationship, I think, is maybe a great message, as well, to not just tennis but sports and maybe even beyond."

The two have had one of the most iconic rivalries in the history of tennis, having faced each other on 40 occasions. Nadal has won 26 of the encounters, while Federer has won 14. However, the Swiss Maestro won the last encounter between the two at Wimbledon in 2019.

Laver Cup 2022 teams

Team Europe: Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Matteo Berrettini, Bjorn Borg (captain)

Team World: Felix Auger-Aliassime, Frances Tiafoe, Diego Schwartzman, Alex de Minaur, Taylor Fritz, Jack Sock, John McEnroe (captain)