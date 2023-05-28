'A Part Of Me Left With Him': Novak Djokovic Opens Up On Rafael Nadal Leaving French Open

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal share one of the biggest rivalries in all sporting history. The players have always been at loggerheads on the Tennis court but outside of that, there is mutual respect. Ahead of the start of the French Open, Djoker expressed his thoughts on Rafael Nadal not being a part of Roland Garros 2023 and the potential retirement of the Spaniard. The Serb recognised the impact that Nadal had in his career.

Following Rafael Nadal's announcement that he would not be competing in the 2023 French Open due to a hip injury, Novak Djokovic expressed a mixture of relief and respect. While Djokovic joked that he didn't miss seeing Nadal in the tournament draw, he recognised the challenge of going up against the Spaniard and the influence he has had on his own career. Djokovic acknowledged the difficulty of maintaining a high level of play after suffering a serious injury and expressed his appreciation for Nadal's fortitude. He acknowledged Nadal as his greatest competitor and gave the Spaniard credit for pushing him to improve.

Also Read: Former Director Of A Big Sports Brand Reveals Why They Picked Roger Federer Over Djokovic

Novak Djokovic opens up on Rafael Nadal leaving French Open

Before the start of the French Open, Novak Djokovic opned up on Nadal not being in Paris for the competition. "Honestly, I don't miss him being in the draw. I don't like seeing him in the draw of Roland Garros," Djokovic said in a press conference. "I have had not so much success against him in our head-to-head record in Roland Garros.

"I've managed to beat him twice, but I had to leave my heart and my guts out on the court to achieve that. A lot of people retired him already 10 years ago but he kept going, which is something I respect and admire. I know how hard it is to maintain that level and keep going even after having a tough injury."

"I have to say that he's my biggest rival. When he announced that he's going to have his last season of (his) career, I felt part of me is leaving with him too," Djokovic added. "I feel that he was one of the most impactful people that I have ever had in my career, the growth of my career and me as a player.

"Definitely a great motivational factor for me to keep playing and keep competing and keep pushing each other - who's going achieve more, who's going to do better. It made me wonder, it made me think about my career and how long I'm going to play. So far I'm not going to make any announcement, but just reflecting on it, I also felt a little bit emotional about what he was saying," Djokovic added.

At French Open, Novak Djokovic will render a chance to become the player with the most Grand Slams. Currently he is tied with Rafa on 22. French Open is scheduled to start from today.