Current World No 1 Novak Djokovic's chance to play at the Australian Open suffered a major blow after he lost his appeal against the Australian government's decision to cancel his visa. Novak Djokovic's visa was cancelled for the second time after the visa was first cancelled by Australian Border Force while entering Australia.

Earlier in November 2021, the Australian Open organizers announced that it will be mandatory for all players participating in the tournament to be fully vaccinated with the COVID-19 virus though Novak Djokovic vaccine status was still unknown. However, World No 1 had entered the country after getting a medical exemption.

Novak Djokovic loses appeal against Visa cancellation

On Sunday the court rejected a challenge to the decision of the Australian immigration minister, Alex Hawke, to cancel the visa. Immigration Minister Alex Hawke decided to revoke the visa and in a statement had said that the decision was taken on health and good order grounds, on the basis that it was in the public interest to do so. The 20-time tennis grand slam champion was scheduled to play against fellow Serb Miomir Kecmanovic at the Australian Open on Monday only to see his visa cancelled for the second time on Friday.

The Australian prime minister, Scott Morrison, had earlier backed the cancellation decision, arguing that Australians had “made many sacrifices during this pandemic, and they rightly expect the result of those sacrifices to be protected”.

According to the report by The Guardian Chief Justice James Allsop announced the court unanimously dismissed Djokovic’s application, with costs, but explained the decision of the court did not reflect on “the merits or wisdom of the decision”. Full reasons will follow at a later date. With Novak Djokovic deportation now done and dusted, the Serbian is likely to face a three-year ban on obtaining a new Australian visa. If World No 1 does get a three-year ban then he would be only able to play at the Australian Open in 2025.

Earlier on Friday, the Australian government has agreed to delay the detention and deportation the proceedings to be transferred to the Federal Court despite Djokovic's lawyers request urging the case to stay with this court (Federal Circuit) to speed things up.