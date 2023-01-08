Novak Djokovic Overcomes Hamstring To Beat Sebastian Korda In Adelaide International Final

Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic on Sunday beat American player Sebastian Korda to win the ATP Adelaide International final at Melbourne Drive. The 21-time Grand Slam winner beat Korda 6-7 (8/10), 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to win the crucial tournament ahead of the much-important Australian Open. The win in the Adelaide International final was Djokovic's 92nd career title and his 34th consecutive victory on Australian soil.

Earlier, Djokovic defeated the 2021 US Open Champion Daniil Medvedev in the semifinal of the tournament that was held on Saturday. Djokovic registered straight sets, 6-3 6-4, victory over the Russian player. Djokovic will now look to win a record-extending 10th Australian Open title. The first Grand Slam of the year is slated to begin on January 16 in Melbourne. If Djokovic wins the Australian Open 2023, he will equal the record of Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal's 22 Grand Slam titles.

The 110th edition of the Australian Open in 2022 was won by Nadal after Djokovic was banned from competing in the tournament. Djokovic was barred from taking part in the competition by the Australian government because of his stance on COVID-19 vaccines. Djokovic had refused to take the vaccine before reaching Australia and was hence deported from the country due to the rules that were in place during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Image: AP