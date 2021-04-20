Novak Djokovic Performs Usain Bolt-style Celebration After Showing Off Basketball Skills

Novak Djokovic made a disappointing return to the court last week as he suffered a humiliating defeat to world number 26, Daniel Evans, at the Monte-Carlo Masters. Despite his defeat, Djokovic can be seen enjoying his time playing basketball ahead of his round of 16 match at the Serbian Open 2021. Here is a look at Djokovic's Usain Bolt style celebration.

Novak Djokovic shows basketball skills and performs Usain Bolt style celebration

Ahead of Novak Djokovic's round of 16 Serbia Open 2021 clash against South Korea's Kwon Soon-woo, the world number one can be seen taking time off the court by practising his skills in other games. The moment is captured by the ATP Tour Twitter handle who caption the post, "Nothing but net."

In the post above, Djokovic can be seen showing off his fantastic basketball skills as he puts the ball in the net three times. Djokovic labels his performance as 'amazing' and performs a Usain Bolt style celebration after his first basket. This seems a peculiar way of training ahead of a competitive tennis match at the Serbia Open 2021 but if anyone who knows what he is doing is Djokovic.

Novak Djokovic house

Considering Novak Djokovic is an 18-time Grand Slam winner it is no surprise that the 33-year old lives a lavish lifestyle. The world number one is believed to have invested in a host of properties across Europe and North America. Djokovic has houses in Monte Carlo, Belgrade, New York City, Miami, Marbella in Spain and Dubai.

Djokovic, who hails from Belgrade, owns a stunning penthouse in his hometown. The house is reportedly worth more than half a million Euros and is on the shores of Pavlovac Lake. As per reports, Djokovic spends about €15,000 a month just to make 16 people take care of the house.

Novak Djokovic net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Novak Djokovic net worth is estimated to be around $220 million. The Novak Djokovic net worth includes endorsement and sponsorship deals from various brands such as Peugeot, Lacoste, Asics, Head and the Ultimate Software Group among others. As per reports, Djokovic receives around $20.6 million per year through sponsorship from Lacoste and through several other endorsement deals. The Serbian ace is also believed to have won $147 million in prize money so far.

